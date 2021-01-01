Groovy Plant Vibes Premium T-Shirt

Perfect for all casual plant lovers. Includes a variety of different greenery - from Monstera to succulents, and snake plants to flora, all greens lovers are allowed to represent. The groovy, retro font is timeless and bold, but chill just like the leaves. Show your passion for flora, nature and its simplicity by flaunting the variety of greens anywhere you go. This casual design will never go out of style and can be worn to work, in the office or the garden, school or out to play. Wear your planter proud. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.