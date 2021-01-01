Groovy Smiling Flowers Sage Green Pastel Smiley Face Flower Tote Bag

Cute colorful Sage green pink blue pastel yellow Daisy Smiley Face Floral Retro flower Pattern is great for lovers of Groovy hippie indie cottagecore aesthetic. This trendy design is sure to match w/ your style. Great gift idea for women teens & girls. Design features Daisy Flowers with a smiley face in an abstract retro vintage boho hippie indie cottagecore aesthetic style pattern in colorful blue pink & Yellow. Makes a great gift idea for Christmas, Xmas stocking stuffer, Birthday and any occasion. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.