Grote BZ4015 Work Lamp

The EZ Grip LED Work Light comes with a wall charger.The magnetic base allows you to secure the lamp to most metal surfaces.With rugged, durable construction and LED power that far outshines halogen, BriteZone lights get the job done.Sheds light on any use-even tow trucks, garbage trucks and forklifts- without breaking the bank.TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:Material: Lens - Polycarbonate; Housing - Black Powder Coated, Die Cast Aluminum; Bracket - Stainless Steel.Finish: Black Powder Coated.Raw Lumens: 775.Voltage Amp: 12 Volts DC.