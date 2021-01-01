Ground Force 8-Inch Non-Safety Toe Work Boot

DescriptionMen's waterproof leather work boots for jobs that keep you on the move.These men's rugged 8-inch boots are built to move and keep your feet dry in wet weather. A flexible rubber outsole provides confident grip for ladder rungs, cement floors and uneven terrain, and resilient cushioning maintains all-day comfort. 3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation packs on lightweight warmth so your feet don't freeze in the winter months. FeaturesOil-tanned leather with lace closureStorm Defender® waterproof breathable membrane keeps feet dry, but lets them breathe600g 3M™ Thinsulate™ Insulation keeps feet warmFastDry® lining wicks sweat and fights odorsInsite® footbed arch support helps reduce foot fatigue during long days on the jobAbrasion-resistant rubber heelLightweight proprietary EVA midsole with shock-absorbing insert and cushioned based layerCement-constructed Ground Force rubber outsole for grip, traction, and flexibilitySecondary protection against incidental contact with electrical circuits of 18,000 volts or less under dry conditions; Meets ASTM F2892-18 EH standardsAccepted by the American Podiatric Medical AssociationCountry of Origin: Imported