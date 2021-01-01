Lee Stafford Grow it Longer Conditioner 8.4 fl. oz

A nourishing and hydrating Grow It Longer Conditioner to strengthen and lengthen hair from within. Formulated to promote healthy hair growth and protect from breakage to ensure hair reaches its maximum length. Enriched with the Lee Stafford Hair Growth complex packed full of Proteins and Wheat Starch our Grow It Longer Conditioner nourishes the scalp to provide the perfect base from which healthy hair can grow. This moisture balancing Conditioner contains Vegetable Proteins to help nourish from root to tip, add strength and reduce breakage and damage during combing. This product forms a protective film on the hair surface making it an excellent Conditioner for damaged hair that easily breaks. This Conditioner blends anti-oxidant Green Tea, fresh Apple, Lemon Extracts and Peptides. And is clinically proven to improve scalp health and the strength of hair. It adds shine to your hair whilst helping to protect from damage and breakage. The Grow It Longer Activation Conditioner is an essential step in the iconic Lee Stafford Grow It Longer collection. A range formulated to promote healthy hair growth and tackle hair that seems to stop growing at a certain length. With products to wash, condition, exfoliate and style your hair whilst amplifying hair growth. The range has been created to protect hair from breakage which is often the reason hair won’t grow and reach its full potential. For best results use this Conditioner after the Lee Stafford Grow It Longer Treatment. The Grow It Longer range is here to help solve the annoying problem of hair that just won’t grow so your hair can reach its maximum potential length.