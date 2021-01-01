MAULI RITUALS - Grow Strong Shampoo, 300ml - one size

Mauli Rituals' 'Grow Strong' shampoo has been four years in the making - it's formulated to revive lackluster locks without using harsh chemicals, ensuring a lasting transformation. Enriched with vitamins and a blend of natural ingredients including Amla, Aloe Vera and Turmeric, this lightweight treatment will thoroughly cleanse your hair and restore its thickness, strength and shine. - Suitable for all hair types - Infused with Turmeric Leaf, a highly effective solution to thinning, lackluster hair - Free from synthetic fragrances, parabens, silicones, mineral oils, sulphates and phthalates - 100% natural