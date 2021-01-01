Marathon Growling Bucktail Jig, 1/2 OZ.

Put the odds in your favor out on the water with Marathon’s™ Growling Bucktail Jig. With a uniquely-shaped head and protruding eyes, this Marathon™ Jig gives your bait a natural look. The darting action will be irresistible to nearby predators. Durable, sharp Mustad® hooks let you set your hook with ease, so you’ll never worry about losing a big one again. Add a quality jig to your tackle box with the Growling Bucktail Jig. FEATURES: Bucktail fishing jig Sharp Mustad® hooks for quick, reliable hook-set Great for trolling, casting, and jigging Hand-tied natural tail Action-shaped lead head