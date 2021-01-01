Grundens Men's Weather Watch Pants, Large, Black

Stay dry while you’re out on the water in the Grundens® Weather Watch Pants. The lightweight, waterproof nylon material keeps you dry when splashed. Securely store your gear in the cargo pocket or zippered pockets. Fit Active fit pants Technology Waterproof material to keep you dry and comfortable all day long Stain resistant material to ward off unwanted stains or splashes Design Fully taped and sealed seams to keep water out One cargo and two zippered pockets to securely carry gear and smaller items Quarter zip adjustable ankles for easy wear Branded waistband for a secure fit