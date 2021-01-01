Back and bolder than ever. Our best-selling Gryphon sandal has been given a standout rework in metallic leather. Built from brand new, high-shine Silver Metallic leather, the sandals are fitted with matching silver nickel buckles and rivets. They’re welted on a tough-yet-light sole and marked by our signature DNA: yellow welt stitching and a black and yellow heel loop. Built from our brand new, high-impact Silver Metallic Calf leather. Adjustable straps. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. | Dr. Martens, Gryphon Metallic Leather Gladiator Sandals in Silver, Size M 6/W 7