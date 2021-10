BaoFeng GT-3WP Dual Band Two-Way Radio, Waterproof Dustproof IP67 Walkie Talkie Transceiver, VHF/UHF 136-174/400-520MHz, with Programming Cable.

This is a GT-3WP dustproof and waterproof resisting two way radio. After 30 minutes into one meter underwater the radio still works very well. It ensures GT-3WP's reliability in wet environments. Frequency range: VHF 130-176 MHz UHF 400-520 MHz 65MHz-108MHz (only commercial FM radio reception) High power / mid / low (5W / 3W / 1W) selectable; Selectable Frequency Step 2.5/5/6.25/10/12.5/20/25/50 KHz; Broadband (wide 25KHz) / Narrowband (narrow 12.5KHz) selectable Cross band reception / transmission CTCSS & DCS Tone end of transmission VOX DTMF emergency alarm ANI code Battery saving function 'SAVE' If you want to buy the programming cable you may search ASIN B01HRMTG1W. Programming software/ZCd0Xv.