Rucker Roots Gtc Texture Hair Mousse-8 oz., One Size

What it DoesRucker Roots Texture Styling Mousse is infused with Biotin andÂ Vitamin E. This is the ultimate styling aid for textured stylesÂ perfect for wet or dry styles including Roller Sets, Wash & Go, Wrap Sets, Rod Sets, and Fingerstyles. Our Texture StylingÂ Mousse will define waves and set curls.How to Use Apply a small amount of curling mousse to clean, conditioned hair using fingers or wide-toothed comb to evenly distribute foam from roots to the ends of hair. Allow to air dry, diffuse, or sit under hooded dryer to set curls and waves. Great for Fingerstyles, Spiral Rod Sets, Wrap Styles, Roller Sets, and Wash & Go.IngredientsWater (Aqua), VP/DMAPA Acrylates Copolymer, CocamidopropylÂ Betaine, PEG-33 and PEG-8 Dimethicone and PEG-14, Parfum (Fragrance),Â Methylchloroisothianzolinone, Methylsothiazolinone, Zingiber OfficinaleÂ (Ginger) Root Oil, Carota Sativa (Carrot) Seed Extract, Brassica Rapa (Turnip)Â Root Extract, Biotin, Panthenol (Vitamin B-5), Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E) L-ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C).Hair Type: Textured, Straight, Curly, Wavy, CoilyFluid Ounces: 8 oz.Ingredients: Paraben-Free, Sulfate-FreeFormulation: MousseCountry of Origin: Made in US