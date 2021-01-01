Guess I'm The Prat British Slang Funny I Guess I'm Stupid Tote Bag

Perfect funny phrase for any friend or family member that likes to be offensive and cause trouble with the people they're with. Get laughs with this men's stupid or women's stupid design. This gag gift politically incorrect design shows: Guess I'm A Prat. If you love to make people laugh and play practical jokes or hate stupid questions gift it today. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.