Guest book wedding evening celebration party friends marriage T-Shirt

With this guest book, your bridal evening will be unforgettable. Guest book differently, here all guests can immortalise themselves personally. Beautiful bridal shower gift for men and women. Great surprise for the party for women and men. You always have a souvenir of your celebration. If both wear one, all guests can immortalise themselves. Plenty of space for signatures on the front and back. For those who have engaged and want to marriage. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem