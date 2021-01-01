Guide For Low Carb Recipes: Secrets To Fit Your Dietary Needs: Low Carb Meals And Meal Planner Nick Sperry Author

A low-carb diet can offer many health benefits, but you may struggle to come up with meal ideas that fit your busy schedule. Even if you're not the most creative person in the kitchen and only have a few ingredients at hand, it's easy to make tasty, low-carb meals that require fewer than 10 minutes of prep time. This book guides you to stop eating processed and refined foods two days a week while getting into the habit of eating more fresh foods. If you can't give up carbs entirely, try cutting back! You might just discover that you don t even miss the carbs.