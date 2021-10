What it is: An ultimate eau de parfum partner for its masculine counterpart. Fragrance story: The Gucci Guilty Absolute couple express the notion of emancipated love, a pair of fragrances that complement one another as a journey of liberation. Beginning from a mysterious note of blackberry, Gucci Guilty Absolute Pour Femme is a nontraditional women's fragrance created for the contemporary woman. There is no one absolute way to love. There is no