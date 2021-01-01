Guitar Heartbeat, Music Love Guitarist Heavy Metal Music Tote Bag

Are you a Guitarist or your favorite instrument is the guitar? Awesome guitars clothing for men, women and kids. You love blues or playing the bass in your vintage music apparel. You are lucking for a funny must have guitar accessoires for the next concert? If you are a guitar players or play bass you need this motif for the next rock or heavy metal concert. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.