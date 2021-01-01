Guitar Pick - Legends Were Born In December 1956 Guitar Premium T-Shirt

Legends Were Born In December 1956 tshirt! Great for guitarist, music lovers, guitar pick, musician, guitar lover, guitar players, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, song composer, songwriter, singers who love string instruments, rock and roll. Classic 1956 tshirt for men women turning 65 years old this year. Cool Lord of the strings, electronic rock guitar shirt, esp guitar apparel, esp guitar shirt for men, bass guitar shirt, electric guitar tshirt, acoustic guitar tshirt. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.