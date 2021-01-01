Guitarist E Guitar Player Guitar Sunset Music Teacher Tote Bag

Guitarist Gift E Guitar Player Guitar Sunset for Music Teacher, guitar lover, guitar teacher, guitar tech and music students! Guitarist Gift Music Teacher Guitar Sunset for funny guitarist gift, guitarist quotes, novelty guitarist gifts, guitar gift idea, and band rehearsal. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.