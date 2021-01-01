Berkley Gulp! Alive! Swimming Mullet Soft Bait - Pint, Curried Chicken

Berkley reg; Gulp! Alive! ® Swimming Mullet Soft Baits present themselves with realistic swimming action and authentic look and feel to make them a natural in saltwater. Stored in Gulp! solution, these soft plastic baits absorb and hold flavor and scent for longer than normal soft plastics, making them consistently potent each time they hit the water. Recharge them in the solution between each use for the best performance. FEATURES: Ideal for all saltwater species Natural presentation in action, scent, and taste Irresistible swimming tail action