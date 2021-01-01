Berkley Gulp! Floating Salmon Eggs, Fluorescent Red

Haul in more trout and salmon with the Berkley® Gulp!® Floating Salmon Eggs. The powerful Gulp! scent disperses in a larger area than real salmon eggs and attracts more sensitive-smelling fish. The lifelike design comes with connected eggs for easier rigging styles like egg sacs and egg loops. These eggs stay on the hook longer and work well for fly anglers. These Floating Salmon Eggs come field-tested and bring the fish to you. FEATURES: Biodegradable and strong scented salmon eggs Outperform natural salmon eggs in field tests Come connected for versatile rigging Incredible scent dispersion Durable and long lasting Stays on the hook well Model: GPFE-CH