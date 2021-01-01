Berkley Gulp! Floating Trout Worm, 2 1/2 IN., Bubblegum

Trout attracting look and smell make the Berkley® Gulp!® Floating Worm Soft Bait an effective ally in the water. The Gulp! technology brings up to 400 times more scent dispersion to bring fish to you and a buoyant design creates lifelike actions to mimic that of small worms and other trout food. The Floating Trout Worms present with a shorter and fatter appearance and look like the real thing to set the stage for a good day of fishing. FEATURES: Fat lifelike trout worm bait Shorter and fatter design Ideal for wacky rigs Lifelike presentation Rapid scent dispersion attracts fish Biodegradable and natural 400x more scent dispersion than regular bait Length: 2.5" Pack Qty: 20 Model: GFTW3-BGM