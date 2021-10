Smartsweets™ Gummy Bears - Fruity: Low-Sugar Candy Smartsweets™ Is Candy You Can Feel Good About. Allulose Is A Non-Artificial Sweetener That Is Found In Foods Like Raisins And Figs. It Tastes Like Sugar, But Doesn't Act Like Sugar In Your Body. This #kicksugar Candy Has 9 Grams Of Allulose Per Bag. Since Allulose Isn't Absorbed By The Body, You Subtract It, Along With Fiber To Find 18 Grams Net Carbs. Kick Sugar, Keep Candy! Gluten Free Non-Gmo Free From Sugar Alcohols Free From Artificial Colors