GXT1000VP4 50 Channel GMRS TwoWay Radio Up to 36 Mile Range Walkie Talkie BlackSilver Pack of 8

2-Way radios - these walkie-talkies Feature 50 gmrs (general mobile radio service) channels, along with channel scan to check for activity. Jis4 waterproof protection makes it splash resistant. 36-Mile range - longer range communication in open areas with little or no obstruction. Easy voice and sound activation transmission (evox) with 9 sensitivity levels for hands-free operation. 142 ctcss/DCS privacy Codes - the privacy Codes give you up to 3, 124 channel options to block other conversations. Noaa weather scan + alert - will automatically scan through 10 Available weather band channels & alert you of severe weather in your area if you are at risk. Included in the box - radios (X8), rechargeable battery packs (X8), boom mic headsets (X8), belt clips (X8), 120V Dual Desktop charger, AC adapter, DC adapter, and an owners manual.