Nike Nike Gym Club 2.0 Bag - Adult Light Thistle/Dark Purple Dust/White Size One Size

Roomy, convenient, and ready for workouts! From gloves to the extra T-shirt, tote all your gym essentials in the Nike Gym Club 2.0 Bag. The zippered outer pocket lets you keep your valuables within reach while the removable shoulder straps offer multiple carrying options. And it's not just about convenience, the all-over sky-dye print adds some serious style to your gym look. Nike Gym Club 2.0 Bag features: The snap pocket on the side offers additional space for bottles. The handles on top offer multiple carrying options. The lightweight ripstop fabric stands up to everyday bumps and scrapes. Dimensions: 13 H x 20 W x 9 D. 100% polyester. Imported.