What it is: A body wash with a woody and aromatic fragrance that opens with notes of bergamot, lemon, pepper and juniper berries. Fragrance story: Gypsy Water is a glamorization of the Romani, or Gypsy, lifestyle. The scent of fresh soil, deep forests and campfires evokes the dream of a free, colorful lifestyle close to nature. Style: Woody, aromatic. Notes:- Top: bergamot, lemon, pepper, juniper berries- Middle: incense, pine needles, orris