Gold-plated stainless steel case with a brown (calfskin) leather strap. Fixed H-shaped gold-plated bezel. White dial with gold-tone hands and Arabic hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Square case shape. Case dimensions: 30.5 mm x 30.5 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. H Hour Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Hermes H Hour White Dial Brown Leather Ladies Watch 036842WW00.