Stainless steel case with a capucine (calfskin) leather strap. Fixed H-shaped stainless steel bezel. White dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Square case shape. Case size: 26 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. H Hour Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Hermes H Hour Quartz White Dial Ladies Watch 044850WW00.