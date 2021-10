Best Quality Guranteed. Built-in Bluetooth technology version 4.1 with simply touch to pair NFC technology Convenient hands-free speakerphone that includes call, answer, and hang-up button Rechargeable (through Micro USB charging port or USB power adapter, included) with built-in 2200 mAh lithium-ion battery Waterproof up to JIS7 standard and completely submersible A convenient folding and collapsible handle