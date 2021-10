The Hurley H2O-DRI Hurricane Onshore Hat features a sleek, curved brim hat that features a sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you dry and 2-way stretch slub to keep you comfortable. Details Nike H2O-DRI two-way stretch twill fabric. 70% Nylon / 26% Polyester / 4% Spandex. Unstructured Curved Bill With Adjustable Stretch-Snap Closure. Nike H2O-DRI Sweatband. Camo Lined Interior Front Crown. HD Print. Hand Wash. Imported. H2O-Dri Hurricane Onshore Hat in Obsidian