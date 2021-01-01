James Read Tan H2O Tan Drops Face in Beauty: NA. James Read Tan H2O Tan Drops Face in Beauty: NA. James Read Tan offers a tailor-made approach to self-tanning. The H2O Tan Drops are a water-based formula that works with your daily skincare products to promote a natural, glowing complexion. Infused with skin boosting ingredients such as Aloe Vera and Hyaluronic Acid, the gradual tan drops feature a unique dropper applicator that allows you to control color by simply increasing the dosage for a deeper, flawless tan.. Water, Aloe Vera, and Hyaluronic Acid work together to hydrate and moisturize skin while ensuring an even tan. Water-based formula means no clogged pores or dryness. Suitable for all skin types. 1.01 fl oz. Mix 1-4 drops to your usual moisturizer, lotion or cream in the palm of your hand and apply evenly over the face. Increasing the dosage will increase the depth of color. JAMR-WU26. JAM085G. James Read Tan is the only tanning range formulated and headed by a leading tanning expert. With his unique take on self-tan, James was the first to combine skincare and tanning ingredients into a single offering. Every product within the range is dreamt up by James himself, resulting in a concise edit of skincare rich, innovative, multi-purpose tanning to suit all skin tones and types. At James Read Tan, they believe that a good self-tan should be like a kiss from the sun, completely undetectable from the real thing. That's why all of their products have been formulated with their patented Tantone technology to ensure you achieve the most natural looking glow.