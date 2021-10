Top your look off with the Nike H86 Just Do It Washed Cap. Six-panel dad hat. Interior taping offers durability and comfort. Embroidered logo script at front panels. Embroidered eyelets for increased airflow. Slightly curved brim. Adjustable snapback closure. 100% cotton. Hand wash. Lay flat to dry. Imported. Measurements: Circumference: 7 1 2 in Brim: 10 in