Product DescriptionA lightweight, classic long sleeve sleeve button up in a beautiful coral color with a hidden placket and a single oversize black button on the front and sleeves. A polished top for Summer lounging or out and about! Style/Fit: Button Up ShirtLong SleeveHidden PlacketStyle Number 30641 Fabric/Care:75% Rayon, 25% NylonMachine Wash ColdGentle Cycle with Like ColorsDo Not BleachCool IronLine Dry