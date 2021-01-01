Habitual Smoker Shirt Funny BBQ Barbecue Tote Bag

Are you a grill sergeant? Or just looking for your special grill master shirt? This funny bbq shirt serves as a great grilling apron for your next cookout. Summer means grilling your favorite steak, pork, chicken, and vegetables. You love smoked meat! Shirt that says Habitual Smoker in distressed font, featuring some smoke, flames, and an image of a smoker. If you are looking for some funny bbq shirts, this smoked meat bbq t shirt is for you! The best grill shirt around. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.