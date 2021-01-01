From lucky brand

Lucky Brand Hacci Rib Shorts

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Lounge in style on the couch or out for brunch in the Lucky Brand Hacci Rib Shorts. Pull on style with a drawstring waistband for a custom fit. Extra soft, ribbed fabric with an intended relaxed fit. 92% viscose, 5% polyester, 3% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 11 in Inseam: 3 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 16 in Leg Opening: 26 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com