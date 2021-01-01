Electric & Rose Hacienda Hoodie in Cream. - size XS (also in L, M) Electric & Rose Hacienda Hoodie in Cream. - size XS (also in L, M) 100% cotton. Drawstring hood. French terry fabric. Made in USA. EOSR-WK3. LFCV17. Named after two iconic streets in the heart of their Venice Beach neighborhood, Electric & Rose is the embodiment of husband & wife team Eric Balfour and Erin Chiamulon's California lifestyle. Their easy breezy athletic clothes and loungewear are all designed and handmade in Los Angeles. The brands elevated tie dye, cozy fabrics, and breathable activewear are perfect for beach yoga, sunset surfs, backyard BBQs, hikes in the canyon, and bonfires under the stars.