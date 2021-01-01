Hacker 'Security Professional' - Online Cyber Warfare Expert T-Shirt

Are you a Cyber Warrior who loves cyber warfare and anything hacker / hacking related? Are you an online security expert and can defend computer networks and information systems from any internet / cyberspace attack? Black or white hat? or the middle grey? Know someone who is always using computers and considers themself a web I.T specialist at home or work? Give them this great gift and then ask about the latest in cyberwarfare / cyberscurity . Ideal for a systems / security engineer or software architect Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem