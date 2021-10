Ampersand names of the characters from a Broadway show inspired by the ancient Greek myth about the tragic love story of Orpheus & Eurydice. Egged on by the Fates, the lovers end up in the underworld. Hades is god of the underworld and he keeps his wife Persephone (the goddess of Spring) trapped most of the year. This design makes the perfect gift for fans of Broadway, West End, musical theater or ancient Greek mythology. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem