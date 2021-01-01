JVC HAF160A Gumy Ear Bud Headphone Blue

JVC Gumy Earbuds offer optimal sound quality in a compact and comfortable package. Enjoy music, radio stations, podcasts and more just about anywhere and anytime in style. These Gumy in-ear headphones have been updated with a vibrant 8-color line-up so you can choose the one that suits your style. They feature a soft rubber body with an oval shape that provides a snug fit. These JVC Gumy Earbuds come with a 3.28' color-matching cord that's tangle free. The bass-boosting design provides a stylish look and high-quality sound. A neodymium driver unit provides high-quality sound to help enhance your listening experience. All of the parts are in full color to match your device. Enjoy them while working out at the gym, going for a run or bike ride, while traveling and more.