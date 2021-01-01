HAIGHT. Mah Hotpants Bikini Bottom in Blush. - size M (also in L, S, XS) HAIGHT. Mah Hotpants Bikini Bottom in Blush. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Self: 74.9% polyamide 25.1% elastaneLining: 84% polyamide 16% elastane. Made in Brazil. Hand wash. Item not sold as a set. HGHT-WX92. 01040122. Founded in 2015 by Marcella Franklin in Rio de Janeiro, HAIGHT. aspires to pave a new path in swimwear and is deeply rooted in authenticity. Through non-traditional pieces, they trace a path beyond the water, with styles that are able to move through different environments. Embracing the body, HAIGHT. pieces are of minimalist, yet sophisticated modeling. Designed to suit different situations, climates and occasions, the pieces have a sophisticated finish and values the natural beauty of those who wear, while providing comfort and mobility.