Jack Black Hair and Scalp Conditioner (295ml)

Revitalise thinning hair with Jack Black Hair and Scalp Conditioner, a moisturising formula that works to thicken and hydrate the hair whilst maintaining optimum scalp health. Boasting a PureScience® formula, the body-building conditioner blends a cocktail of naturally derived botanicals and certified organic ingredients to help you achieve fuller, healthier looking hair with brilliant sheen. Tea tree leaf oil helps to reduce irritation and dryness on the scalp, whilst basil leaf and pro-vitamin B5 deliver antibacterial benefits, volume and shine. Won't weigh your hair down. - K.N. Free from parabens, fragrance and colorants. Dermatologist tested and cruelty-free. Made in the USA.