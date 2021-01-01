Garnier Hair Care Whole Blends Oat Delicacy, Moisturizing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Detangler with Oat Milk and Rice Cream Extracts, For Fine Hair and Sensitive Scalps, Paraben Free, 1 Kit

Garnier Whole Blends Oat Delicacy hair care regimen includes a Shampoo, Conditioner, and Detangling hair Treatment that gently moisturizes and softens hair without the weigh down Whole Blends Oat Delicacy products are paraben free, enriched with a natural blend, and gentle for everyday use Garnier Whole Blends Gentle Oat Delicacy Shampoo, Conditioner, and Detangling hair Treatment are made with Oat Milk and Rice Cream Extracts to cleanse and nourish for hair that is soft to the touch, hair care for fine to norm Our blended formulas are nurturing and gentle to help restore the natural beauty of hair with every use Whole Blends promises to provide paraben free hair care that really cares with crafted select ingredients, lush formulas, and unique fragrances