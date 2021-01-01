Del Sol Color-Changing Hair Clips, Color Splash Plumeria Flower Pack, Changes from Blue and Clear to Blue and Yellow in the Sun, Stylish Hair Clip for Any Outfit, 2 Piece, 2.5" Diameter

FLOWER POWER IS BACK - Flower Power is back and stronger than ever with our new ultra-colorful, color-on-color plumeria hair clips. Each clip features beautiful, vibrant indoor and outdoor color MADE WITH SPECTRACHROME CRYSTALS - Each color-packed plumeria flower turns a different color in the sun, transforming from two colors indoors without sunlight to two colors outdoors with sunlight PERFECT FOR ANY STYLE - Whether your hair is in a ponytail, bun or simply flowing with the wind, these plumeria hair clips will become a go-to accessory for every outfit DURABLE & PRACTICAL - The plumeria hair clips are perfect for holding back wisps of hair while enjoying the ocean breeze and the sunshine on your face. Features a single durable prong to easily hold thick hair WIDE APPLICATION - Flower measurements: 2.5" diameter