HUM Nutrition Hair Food Nutrient-Rich Duo for Healthier Hair

Beauty Benefit: Stronger Hair and Nails A Sephora-exclusive set of HUM Nutrition Hair Sweet Hair gummies and amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask so hair appears shinier, fuller, and healthier. What it Tastes Like: BerryWhen to Expect Results: Four to six weeksWhat Else You Need to Know: This nutrient-rich duo combines HUM Nutrition's bestselling vegan hair gummies with amika's nourishing, antioxidant-rich deep-conditioning mask to quench your hair's thirst and leave it feeling healthier and shinier. It's hair care from the inside out. This Set Contains:- HUM Nutrition Hair Sweet Hair gummies- amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask