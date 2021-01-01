Leonor Greyl - Hair Gel A L?Hibiscus (Alcohol-Free Styling Hair Gel)

Alcohol free styling gel. Alcohol- free Leonor Greyl Gel a LÂHibiscusdoes not dry out the hair and does not create white particles which flake off while styling. Thehair can be styled as much as desired without adding more product. Rinses easily,gives hold, and fixes the hair. TO FIX THE SHAPE AND GIVE HOLD TO THIN AND LIMP HAIR:Apply Leonor Greyl Gel a LÂHibiscus to the hair and fix it while drying the hair in the shapeyou desire.TO HOLD THE ROOTS Place a pearl of product on the fingers, spread the gel through the roots requiringthe most attention.Repeat the operation until the product has thoroughly penetrated the hair.Style the hair with your fingers or with a brush to arrange the hair's form.Fix the product by drying the hair.Net Weight: 3.5 oz.Ingredients: Natural filming proteins, Keratin, Alcohol free