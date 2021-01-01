From pantene
Pantene, Hair Oil, Co Wash, Detangling Milk, and Butter Cream Hair Treatment Kit, with Argan Oil, Sulfate Free, Pro-V Gold Series, for Natural and Curly Textured Hair
The gold standard in moisture, developed by Scientists and perfected by Stylists. Proudly recommended by My Black is Beautiful. Kit contains Pantene Gold Series Deep Hydrating Co-Wash 15.2 oz, Leave-on Detangling Milk 7.6 oz, Hydrating Butter Cream 6.8 oz, Intense Hydrating Oil 3.2 oz. Ultra-rich Co Wash is gentle on hair for a moisturized feel and ultimate softness and manageability. Protects natural oils with a paraben-free, sulfate-free and dye-free formula infused with argan oil. Stylist Tip: use in place of shampoo and conditioner, in-between washes Leave-on Detangling Milk preps and strengthens hair against damage, by detangling and softening curls. Helps tame frizz with a sulfate-free and dye-free formula infused with argan oil. Stylist tip: apply two pumps and smooth through ends, detangle with wide-tooth comb and style Hydrating Butter Cream formula provides 72 hours of moisturization that is perfect for curly or straight hairstyles. Helps tame frizz with a sulfate-free and dye-free formula infused with argan oil. Stylist tip: detangle, apply dime-sized amount to palm and rub together, smooth through from mid-shaft to ends. Intense Hydrating Oil instantly absorbs into hair to strengthen against damage and add brilliant shine. Argan oil-infused formula helps heal fragile strands and can be used on wet or dry hair. Stylist tip: apply 2-3 pumps to palms and rub together, then distribute evenly throughout lengths of hair.