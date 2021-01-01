Dead Sea Spa Hair Serum & Treatment - Hair Cream & Frizz Tamer Set

Hair Cream & Frizz Tamer Set. Proper hydration is the key to healthy hair, but those with troubled tresses need not worry with this set. With a luxurious hair cream to revitalize hair with nutrient-rich moisturizers along with a gentle, non-greasy spray that tames frizz and tangles, dry, damaged hair will be just a memory. Includes 7.5.-oz. hair cream and 8-oz. frizz tamer sprayHair cream ingredients: sweet almond oil, grape seed oil, linseed oil, jojoba oil, ginseng extract, vitamin E and Dead Sea saltSpray ingredients: aqua (demineralized water), cetyl alcohol, prunus amygdalus (sweet almond) oil, ceteraryl octanoate, cetrimonium chloride (29%), propylene glycol & vitis vinifera (grape) seed oil, linum usitatissimum (linseed) oil & zingiber officinate (root) extract & buxus chinesis (jojoba) oil, vegetable oil, daucus carota sativa (carrot) oil & panax ginseng (ginseng) extract, lanolin oil, elaeis guineedsis (palm) oil pvp, parfum (fragrance), cyanopsis tetragonoloba (guar) gum, mimethicone, hydrolsed silk, tocopheryl acetate (vitamin e), citric acid, dead sea salt, methylchloroisothiazaoinone, methylisothiazolinoneMade in Israel