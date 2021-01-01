HUM Nutrition Hair Sweet Hair™ - Hair Growth Vegan Gummies with Biotin and Folic Acid 60 Vegan berry gummy hearts

Beauty Benefit: Hair, Skin, and Nails A delicious berry flavored vegan gummy supplement with vitamin b12 to promote hair growth and health. What it tastes like: Berry How to use: Take two gummies per day at any time of day Dosage: Two gummies per day When to expect results: Four to eight weeks What Else You Need to Know: Hair Sweet Hair features a unique combination of clinically researched nutrients for stronger, healthier hair including: biotin, zinc, B12, PABA (to boost hair color), folic acid, and Fo-Ti. It also supports hair pigmentation for healthy hair color.