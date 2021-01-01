Dove Beauty Hair Therapy Hydration Spa Shampoo - 33.8 fl oz

Wondering how to get soft, smooth hair? Shampoo plays a big part in how your hair looks and feels – and we’ve got just the thing. Treat your hair to a spa day from home and give it the nourishment it deserves with Dove Hair Therapy Hydration Spa Shampoo and Conditioner. Perfect for a dose of hair hydration, this hydrating shampoo for dry hair is formulated with hyaluronic serum to keep your hair feeling beautifully soft, smooth and nourished when used alongside our Hydration Spa Conditioner. And that’s not all, it leaves your scalp feeling refreshed, too. Specially created to care for your hair at a cellular level*, this moisturizing shampoo is made with potent moisturizers and nourishing ingredients. When used with our Hydration Spa Conditioner, it helps you give your hair the care it needs, exactly where it needs it. Plus, if you’re looking for a shampoo to moisturize hair, our 24-hour hydration lock does just that. Simply smooth it on and enjoy a spa-worthy treatment every time you shower. Perfect for: Expert hair care: Our Hydration Spa Shampoo works at your hair’s cellular level*, using expert care to keep hair moisturized. Formulated with hyaluronic serum and potent moisturizers, you’ll be left with hair that feels soft, smooth and nourished after just one wash, when used with our Hydration Spa Conditioner. Hair hydration: This hydrating shampoo uses 24-hour hydration lock technology to keep hair moisturized all day long, so dryness can be a thing of the past. A spa-like experience: Our Hydration Spa Shampoo blends expert care with the gentle Dove formulas you know and love to leave you with nourished, healthy-looking hair and a refreshed scalp – all from the comfort of your home. Cruelty-free hair care: Globally, Dove does not test on animals. Our Hair Therapy Hydration Spa range carries the PETA cruelty-free logo for added peace of mind. How to use: Enjoy this shampoo as part of your shower routine. Once relaxed and ready, apply the hair shampoo to your hair, massage it in and let the nourishing ingredients get to work. Rinse thoroughly and enjoy soft, smooth beautifully nourished hair. *Nourishes at the level of the hair cortex