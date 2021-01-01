Viviscal Hair Thickening Fibres for Women - Dark Brown

Boost the look of your hair with Viviscal Hair Thickening Fibres for Women, an easy-to-use, volumizing treatment that adds instant fullness to your hair.Working to boost volume and thickness whilst hiding first signs of gray, a host of naturally colored, microscopic and electrostatically charged fibres fuse with your hair to create an instantly volumized, thicker appearance. The fibres withstand wind and rain and can easily be washed out with shampoo. Complete with a unique applicator for easy use,Suitable for all hair types.