3 WAY BRUSH CLEANER: Ergonomically designed & provides you comfort & grip. STIFF BRISTLES BRUSH: Stiff bristles in the brush head which removes hair from any hairbrush. MULTI USE CLEANING TOOL: Bristles at end of the brush can be used to remove hair, dust and fluff. STURDY CONSTRUCTION: Cleaning brush is made with high-quality plastic and has a long life. CARE INSTRUCTION: Wash in warm, soapy water. Rinse and leave to dry away from direct heat and sunlight.